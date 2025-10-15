Real reason why Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn Beckham skipped Selena Gomez's wedding

The real reason why Nicola Peltz Beckham and Brooklyn Beckham didn't attend Selena Gomez's wedding has been revealed.

On Tuesday, an insider revealed to Page Six that the Transformers actress and her husband skipped Selena's wedding because the pair and the songstress are “not as close as they once were.”

After the couple were noticeably absent from the Calm Down hitmaker's wedding to music producer Benny Blanco, reports of a beef began to surface.

Now, the source has confirmed that the rumors are untrue, insisting that "there is no bad blood."

“Relationships evolve, and it’s true they’re not as close as they once were, but there wasn’t any one thing that happened,” said the insider.

Another source close to Nicola shared that the pair missed Selena's wedding because the actress was busy in “pre-production for a very rigorous film shoot” at the time.

For those unversed, the Lola actress and the Love On singer became close friends after meeting at the Academy Museum Gala in 2022.

"I feel like she’s my soul sister. I love her so much. She’s truly one of the most amazing people I’ve ever met in my whole life,” Nicola told Cosmopolitan UK the same year.