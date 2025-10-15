Blac Chyna, Rob Kardashian spark romance rumors despite breakup

Blac Chyna and ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian rumored to be back together

Blac Chyna just sparked rumors that she and her ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian, are back together.

The model - who now goes by her birth name, Angela White - shared pictures of herself on Instagram in an all-white outfit posing by a Ferrari on the side of the road.

She tagged Rob in the caption and wrote: "This love is forever @robkardashianofficial," which Kris Jenner’s son liked.

The pair got engaged in 2016 after a whirlwind romance however their relationship ended in 2017 and now the two co-parent an eight-year-old daughter.

Source: Instagram

Recently Blac has praised Rob and revealed that they had an “amazing” co-parenting relationship.

"My co-parenting with Rob is 100 per cent amazing. For parents that's going through it right now, I promise you, things do get better,” she told PEOPLE magazine previously.

"If you're going through a custody battle or anything of the sort, I think the main thing for the other parent is to mind their own business," Blac added.

The mother of two is currently single, after she ended her relationship with rapper Derrick Milano in July with the two getting engaged in October 2024 after a year and a half of dating.