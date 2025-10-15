Meghan Markle holds secret crucial meeting in New York City

Meghan Markle reportedly held a secret meeting during her jam-packed New York City trip with Prince Harry last week.

According to a report by the Page Six, Meghan Markle rubbed elbows with the new editor of American Vogue, Chloe Malle.

Royal fans have predicted that Meghan “will get a cover soon” after her and Chloe Malle cozy photo circulated, showing them chatting in a booth at Manhattan’s The Whitby Hotel.

The meeting appeared to take place Friday as Meghan sported the same striped top she wore at the Project Healthy Minds’ World Mental Health Day Festival.

The source also told the Daily Mail, “It’s Meghan 3.0. She’s on maneuvers and looking for yet another relaunch.”

Earlier, Prince Harry and Meghan were honored with Project Healthy Minds’ Humanitarians of the Year Award at the nonprofit’s third annual World Mental Health Day Gala in New York City.

The recognition celebrates their sustained commitment to building safer digital environments for children and families, alongside their broader contributions to global mental health support and their initiative, The Parents’ Network.

Phillip Schermer, the charity’s founder and CEO said, “It is a privilege to honor Prince Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, at our World Mental Health Day Gala this year.

“Their leadership, generosity, and unwavering commitment to advancing mental health awareness have made a profound difference in the lives of so many.”