Prince Harry leaves King Charles 'furious' once again

Prince Harry has reportedly left his father King Charles ‘furious’ yet again with his latest move.

Prince Harry has reportedly taken another major step for security in Britain nearly five months after he lost a legal challenge over the levels of security he and his family are entitled to while in the UK.

The Times, citing the royal sources, reported Archie and Lilibet doting father has revived his security battle with the Home Office by writing to the home secretary, Shabana Mahmood, about his case.

The insider claims a formal request has been lodged by Harry with the Royal and VIP Executive Committee (Ravec) which is overseen by the Home Office, asking for a risk-assessment process to be conducted.

The insider claims, “I can confirm that the duke has written to the new Home Secretary asking for a risk management board to be conducted.

Following these reports, the insider tells Rob Shuter for substack ShuterScoop that the ‘fragile’ peace between Prince Harry and King Charles has collapsed — and insiders say Harry’s to blame.

He also reveals that Harry reignited their feud by demanding a new government review of his royal security, blindsiding palace aides.

The fallout has been swift, the expert said and added ‘Charles is furious.’

“He can’t change the rules, and Harry won’t stop pushing”, the insider tells the royal expert.