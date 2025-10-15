Bruce Springsteen over the moon about this actor's acting

Bruce Springsteen raves about Stephen Graham's performance

A biopic on pop icon Bruce Springsteen has recently been made. In it, actor Stephen Graham, who portrays his father, gets special applause from the megastar.



His dad's name was Douglas Springsteen, and as the Hungry Heart hitmaker describes him, "He was very troubled, an alcoholic, bipolar and quite mentally ill."

The British star, who earlier won an Emmy for Adolescence on Netflix, just nailed it, in Bruce's opinion.

“Stephen just naturally inhabited his skin and his soul, particularly as an older man—he’s the spitting image of him!” the 76-year-old gushes.

Stephen Graham plays Bruce Springsteen's father in 'Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere'

He adds, Stephen “really embodied the physicality and emotional complexity of my father,” noting, “Towards the end of the film, you get a sense of my father’s invulnerability and his sweetness.”

The rockstar’s remarks come during his talk at his visit to Spotify’s London headquarters.

Meanwhile, Jeremy White Allen, who plays Bruce, shares an insight into his preparation for the role, sharing that he brought a jump rope on set. "For some reason I thought my stamina would be more than Bruce’s," he explains.

However, The Bear star admits it was a mistake on his part. "It turns out it was completely unnecessary — that sweat comes naturally, that heart rate gets lifted and the adrenaline gets going."

"So I didn’t need to use it—Bruce-level energy comes naturally when you’re up there."

Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere will hit cinemas on Oct 24.