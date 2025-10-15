Netflix shares 'sweet' rom-com trailer in 2025 holiday week

Netflix drops 'Champagne Problems' trailer

A holiday rom-com after Thanksgiving is what Netflix is set to give to its viewers, as it has dropped the trailer of Champagne Problems, starring Minka Kelly.



It is part of a series of movies the streamer has announced to release in its 2025 Netflix Holiday trailer week.

Back to Minka's movie, where she plays Sydney Price, an ambitious executive who is on her way to seal the deal for the acquisition of the popular house Chateau Cassell. "This is a huge opportunity for me," she says in the teaser.

But ahead of the meeting, she "has an unexpectedly charming run-in with Henri Cassell (Tom Wozniczka), a stranger who turns one simple evening into something special."

Then, as the logline goes, "But her plans for a whirlwind romance are quickly upended when she discovers that this charming Parisian is the founder’s son of the very company she is hoping to acquire."

"Yet, even amidst the gentle competition set by Hugo Cassell (Thibault de Montalemert) for all the potential buyers at the family vineyard."

"Sydney and Henri find themselves irresistibly drawn to each other, realising that their burgeoning feelings might be hard to keep bottled up," the synopsis read.

Champagne Problems will drop on Netflix on Nov. 19.