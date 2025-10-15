Bradley Cooper shares his personal meaning behind the film 'Is This Thing On?'

Bradley Cooper offers his take on what 'Is This Thing On?' is really about

Actor and director Bradley Cooper was joined by his co-stars Will Arnett, Laura Dern and Andra Day at the London premiere of his latest film, "Is This Thing On?", on Tuesday (October 14).

Loosely inspired by British comedian John Bishop's life and entry into stand-up comedy, "Is This Thing On?" sees married couple Alex (Will Arnett) and Tess (Laura Dern) decide it's time to split, after many decades together.

Alex faces middle age and divorce and seeks new purpose in the New York comedy scene.

Meanwhile his wife, Tess, confronts sacrifices made for their family, forcing them to navigate co-parenting and new identities.

"Is This Thing On?" is Bradley Cooper's third film as director, following "Maestro" and "A Star Is Born."

"It's about engaging in life in some way," and "getting out of stagnation", Cooper told Reuters as he premiered the movie at the London Film Festival.

Bishop said it was "so surreal" for a film to be written that was inspired by his life - especially one directed by someone of the stature of Cooper.

Unlike Bishop, who made his debut performing for a small crowd of seven at a modest pub, Arnett's character Alex kicks off his career at New York’s legendary Comedy Cellar.

Speaking about the message of the film, Arnett told Reuters he hoped people would take the message that it's "never too late to be happy."

"Is This Thing On?" is scheduled to be released in the U.S. on December 19.