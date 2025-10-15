 
Kim Kardashian gets emotional remembering 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians'

Kim Kardashian is looking back at the show that made her a global star. 

The reality TV mogul marked the 18th anniversary of Keeping Up with the Kardashians on Tuesday by sharing a post on her Instagram Stories, which noted that the hit E! series premiered on October 14, 2007. 

The shared post featured a clip from the show’s debut episode and was accompanied by a simple but emotional emoji, a teary-eyed face, reflecting nostalgia for the family’s television beginnings.

The long-running series followed the Kardashian-Jenner family’s rise to fame, spanning 20 seasons before concluding in 2021. 

It was later succeeded by Hulu’s The Kardashians, which continues to chronicle the family’s personal and professional lives. 

Kim Kardashian’s post comes as fans celebrate the cultural impact of the show that helped redefine modern reality TV.

