'Stranger Things' maker reveals what fans are waiting for

'Stranger Things' creator reveals season 5 finale runtime

As the five-season story of Stranger Things is coming to an end, fans are anxiously waiting for the runtime of the last season's episodes.



Though the information about the first four episodes has been revealed, there was a silence on the finale – not until now.

Matt Duffer, one of the co-creators of the show, in an interview with Variety, says the final episode will clock in at "around two hours."

The ending of season five, in his words, is a completion of the story they wanted to tell.

"We do every last remaining thing we wanted to do with the Demogorgons and Mind Flayer and Vecna and the Upside Down and Hawkins and these characters," Matt says. "This is a complete story. It's done."

As far as other episodes are concerned, Ross Duffer shared a post on Instagram revealing the runtimes of the first four episodes.

S05E01: "The Crawl" – 1 hour, 8 minutes

S05E02: "The Vanishing of [Redacted]" – 54 minutes

S05E03: "The Turnbow Trap" – 1 hour, 6 minutes

S05E04: "Sorcerer" – 1 hour, 23 minutes

Stranger Things season five will drop in three rows. The first batch of four episodes will stream on Nov 26. The next three episodes will come on Christmas, and the finale on New Year's Eve.