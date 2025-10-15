 
Geo News

'Stranger Things' maker reveals what fans are waiting for

Matt Duffer, 'Stranger Things' co-creator, shares the runtime of finale

By
Web Desk
|

October 15, 2025

Stranger Things creator reveals season 5 finale runtime
'Stranger Things' creator reveals season 5 finale runtime 

As the five-season story of Stranger Things is coming to an end, fans are anxiously waiting for the runtime of the last season's episodes.

Though the information about the first four episodes has been revealed, there was a silence on the finale – not until now.

Matt Duffer, one of the co-creators of the show, in an interview with Variety, says the final episode will clock in at "around two hours."

The ending of season five, in his words, is a completion of the story they wanted to tell. 

"We do every last remaining thing we wanted to do with the Demogorgons and Mind Flayer and Vecna and the Upside Down and Hawkins and these characters," Matt says. "This is a complete story. It's done."

As far as other episodes are concerned, Ross Duffer shared a post on Instagram revealing the runtimes of the first four episodes.

  • S05E01: "The Crawl" – 1 hour, 8 minutes
  • S05E02: "The Vanishing of [Redacted]" – 54 minutes
  • S05E03: "The Turnbow Trap" – 1 hour, 6 minutes
  • S05E04: "Sorcerer" – 1 hour, 23 minutes
Stranger Things maker reveals what fans are waiting for

Stranger Things season five will drop in three rows. The first batch of four episodes will stream on Nov 26. The next three episodes will come on Christmas, and the finale on New Year's Eve.

Kevin Federline makes shock claim about Britney Spears' sexuality
Kevin Federline makes shock claim about Britney Spears' sexuality
Channing Tatum weighs in on what the 'crazy' true tale of 'Roofman' is all about video
Channing Tatum weighs in on what the 'crazy' true tale of 'Roofman' is all about
Top star wants this role in new Marvel movies
Top star wants this role in new Marvel movies
Kim Kardashian gets emotional remembering 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians'
Kim Kardashian gets emotional remembering 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians'
Bradley Cooper shares his personal meaning behind the film 'Is This Thing On?' video
Bradley Cooper shares his personal meaning behind the film 'Is This Thing On?'
Netflix shares 'sweet' rom-com trailer in 2025 holiday week video
Netflix shares 'sweet' rom-com trailer in 2025 holiday week
Brad Pitt receives praise from ‘F1' director for ‘natural talent'
Brad Pitt receives praise from ‘F1' director for ‘natural talent'
Cardi B reveals reason behind being ‘very proud' of herself
Cardi B reveals reason behind being ‘very proud' of herself