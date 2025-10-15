'Stranger Things' creators get honest about series finale

Makers weigh in on 'Stranger Things' finale ending

Finales always seem to be tricky. The Six Feet Under, Friday Night Lights, The Sopranos, and Game of Thrones, for example. So, the questions also arise on the series ender of the yet-to-be-dropped last season of Stranger Things.



Weighing in on this, Ross Duffer, co-creator of the hit Netflix show, says fans mainly would not have an issue with their ending.

He explains this, "The shows that are trying to be super clever — I think that's where it can go wrong really quickly."

His brother Matt Duffer also chimes in, stating, "We knew roughly what the end scene was for years — it wasn't something we had a strain to come up with."

"There were elements of it that were discussed for weeks, but the core idea of the ending, we had for a really long time," he continues. "Anyway, we're really happy with the way it ended. It's nerve-racking to put it out. I'm sure people will have opinions!"

Elsewhere in the interview, Matt reveals the runtime of the finale, which, he shares, clocks in at "around two hours."

This revelation came after Ross shared the initial four episodes' runtime on a post on social media.

S05E01: "The Crawl" – 1 hour, 8 minutes

S05E02: "The Vanishing of [Redacted]" – 54 minutes

S05E03: "The Turnbow Trap" – 1 hour, 6 minutes

S05E04: "Sorcerer" – 1 hour, 23 minutes

Season five of Stranger Things' first four episodes will drop on Nov 26, while on Christmas, the series will release the three episodes, and the finale will stream on New Year's Eve.