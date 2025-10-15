Meghan Markle wins major podcast award

Meghan Markle is celebrating another professional milestone as her latest podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder with Meghan, has won a major award.

The podcast, produced by Lemonada Media, earned a gold award in the “Business People & Entrepreneurs Shaping Culture” category at The Signal Awards, which honor podcasts that make meaningful cultural contributions.

The show also won the “Listener’s Choice” title in the same category.

Launched earlier this year, the series features the Duchess of Sussex, 44, in conversation with female business founders about the challenges and triumphs of entrepreneurship.

Though its first season concluded months ago and a renewal has yet to be confirmed, the award signals strong listener reception.

The recognition comes just a week after Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, were named “Humanitarians of the Year” at a New York gala for their advocacy on mental health in the digital era.

This latest honor marks Meghan’s third podcast award.

Her earlier show, Archetypes, received the People’s Choice Award for Pop Podcast of 2022 and a Gracie Award for digital media.

While the Duchess has not publicly commented on the win, fans have flooded social media with congratulations for the “award-winning” royal podcaster.