When Prince William, Kate Middleton pal spoke about their romance

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s college pal, Ben Duncan, has breathed his last.

The socialite, who attended St. Andrew’s College with the Prince and Princess of Wales, fell of the top of the roof at Trafalgar St. James Hotel.

Duncan famously spoke about the Royal romance back in Daily Mail 2010.

He said: "Because we'd had Will and Kate in our midst we had royal protection officers swarming the place. We knew that they had hit it off and we knew that something was happening, but they were just left alone to get on with it.”

Meanwhile, a representative for the Metropolitan Police tells PEOPLE: “Officers responded to concerns for a man on the roof of a building in Cockspur Street, Westminster at 23:02 hours on Thursday, 30 October. The man sadly fell from height."

"Despite the best efforts from the London Ambulance Service, he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene," the MPD spokesperson continues. “His death is being treated as unexpected but non-suspicious.



