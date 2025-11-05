 
Geo News

When Prince William, Kate Middleton pal spoke about their romance

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s college friend opened up about their romance

By
Eleen Bukhari
|

November 05, 2025

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s college pal, Ben Duncan, has breathed his last.

The socialite, who attended St. Andrew’s College with the Prince and Princess of Wales, fell of the top of the roof at Trafalgar St. James Hotel.

Advertisement

Duncan famously spoke about the Royal romance back in Daily Mail 2010.

He said: "Because we'd had Will and Kate in our midst we had royal protection officers swarming the place. We knew that they had hit it off and we knew that something was happening, but they were just left alone to get on with it.”

Meanwhile, a representative for the Metropolitan Police tells PEOPLE: “Officers responded to concerns for a man on the roof of a building in Cockspur Street, Westminster at 23:02 hours on Thursday, 30 October. The man sadly fell from height."

"Despite the best efforts from the London Ambulance Service, he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene," the MPD spokesperson continues. “His death is being treated as unexpected but non-suspicious.


Advertisement
Sarah Ferguson knows life is ‘disaster' as Royals leave her stranded
Sarah Ferguson knows life is ‘disaster' as Royals leave her stranded
Prince Harry triggers fresh war with King Charles, Prince William
Prince Harry triggers fresh war with King Charles, Prince William
Prince William looks dashing on a boat ride as he observes mangroves in Brazil
Prince William looks dashing on a boat ride as he observes mangroves in Brazil
Sarah Ferguson goes silent after embarrassing blow from King Charles
Sarah Ferguson goes silent after embarrassing blow from King Charles
No one loves and respects our royal family more than David Beckham, says Victoria
No one loves and respects our royal family more than David Beckham, says Victoria
Sir David Beckham reveals what King Charles' said after knighting him
Sir David Beckham reveals what King Charles' said after knighting him
David Beckham thanks royal family in statement after being knighted by King Charles
David Beckham thanks royal family in statement after being knighted by King Charles
King Charles 'infatuation' with Camilla that changed everything
King Charles 'infatuation' with Camilla that changed everything