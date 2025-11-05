Prince William gets support from THIS Hollywood star during Brazil trip

Leonardo DiCaprio surprises Prince William with a special message

Prince William received a special surprise from Leonardo DiCaprio during his Brazil trip.

The Oscar winning star joined the United for Wildlife Summit in Rio de Janeiro virtually during the Prince of Wales' visit.

In a video message, Leonardo urged world leaders to "unite with courage and ambition."

He said, "Nature is our most powerful solution. I urge world leaders to unite with courage and ambition because the world depends on it."

At the event, Prince William also gave a speech in which he called for a collective global action to end illegal wildlife trade.

The Prince of Wales said, "Our task here today is clear: We must put a stop to the criminal networks driving environmental crime and destruction. We must stand alongside those who, every day, are standing up and defending nature. We must recognize and celebrate these protectors, not just in words but through our actions. And we must act together."

Continuing, "Governments, businesses and civil society — each must now step up and play their role in developing solutions, scaling support, and shifting resources to where they are needed most."

"As we look ahead to COP30 in the Amazon, let us carry our determination forward… united in purpose, bold in ambition, and unwavering in our commitment to a safer and healthier world," Prince William said.

This comes as the heir to the British throne is set to present the 2025 Earthshot Prize award ahead. The video message by Leonardo DiCaprio was shared on the Titanic star's official Instagram handle.