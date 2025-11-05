 
Prince William, Kate Middleton happy ‘curse' is over

Prince William and Kate Middleton want to step away from the past

Eleen Bukhari
November 05, 2025

Prince William and Kate Middleton are more than happy to move onto a new home, says an expert.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, who are now residing at The Forest Lodge, are elated traumatic memories of the Adelaide Cottage are of the past.

"Every part of Adelaide Cottage, sadly, had an unpleasant memory associated with it," a source told the Daily Mail.

"It's a lovely house and they started with such high hopes, but in the end they have experienced some of their most challenging times there as a family... Little wonder that William feels like it was cursed,” they added.

This comes as William’s uncle, Andrew is asked to quit the Royal Lodge.

According to report, many people saw Andrew’s statement as self-serving and it infuriated William.

"He was fuming that the King had previously fudged dealing with Andrew and allowed him to make an earlier statement, making him seem very honourable," a source revealed.

