 
Geo News

Prince William has ambitious plans for environment in Brazil

Prince William is adamant on protecting the environment in Brazil

By
Eleen Bukhari
|

November 05, 2025

Prince William has ambitious plans for environment in Brazil

Prince William has pledged to start a new initiative to protect the environment.

The Prince of Wales, who is currently in Brazil for the Earthshot Prize awards, is adamant on protecting the Amazon.

Advertisement

Russell Myers tells Mirror: “Prince William has pledged to defend those looking after the Amazon and will announce a brand new initiative in Brazil today. The Prince of Wales will attend United for Wildlife's annual summit as part of his visit to Rio de Janeiro, which saw him visit Paqueta Island earlier.”

This comes as William announces: "Indigenous peoples and local communities have long been protectors of the world's most critical ecosystems. But today, their lives are increasingly at risk, and their lands are under mounting threats.

"If we are serious about tackling the climate crisis and restoring nature, we must stand with those who defend it. Building on the success of our ranger support package, we're extending this with a new partnership to protect and assist Brazil's frontline defenders."

Advertisement
Prince William looks dashing on a boat ride as he observes mangroves in Brazil
Prince William looks dashing on a boat ride as he observes mangroves in Brazil
Sarah Ferguson goes silent after embarrassing blow from King Charles
Sarah Ferguson goes silent after embarrassing blow from King Charles
No one loves and respects our royal family more than David Beckham, says Victoria
No one loves and respects our royal family more than David Beckham, says Victoria
Sir David Beckham reveals what King Charles' said after knighting him
Sir David Beckham reveals what King Charles' said after knighting him
David Beckham thanks royal family in statement after being knighted by King Charles
David Beckham thanks royal family in statement after being knighted by King Charles
King Charles 'infatuation' with Camilla that changed everything
King Charles 'infatuation' with Camilla that changed everything
Inside David Beckham's knighting at Windsor Castle: Everything to know
Inside David Beckham's knighting at Windsor Castle: Everything to know
Who's Ben Duncan?
Who's Ben Duncan?