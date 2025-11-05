Prince William has ambitious plans for environment in Brazil

Prince William has pledged to start a new initiative to protect the environment.

The Prince of Wales, who is currently in Brazil for the Earthshot Prize awards, is adamant on protecting the Amazon.

Russell Myers tells Mirror: “Prince William has pledged to defend those looking after the Amazon and will announce a brand new initiative in Brazil today. The Prince of Wales will attend United for Wildlife's annual summit as part of his visit to Rio de Janeiro, which saw him visit Paqueta Island earlier.”

This comes as William announces: "Indigenous peoples and local communities have long been protectors of the world's most critical ecosystems. But today, their lives are increasingly at risk, and their lands are under mounting threats.

"If we are serious about tackling the climate crisis and restoring nature, we must stand with those who defend it. Building on the success of our ranger support package, we're extending this with a new partnership to protect and assist Brazil's frontline defenders."