Virginia Giuffre revealed why Andrew made her 'sick'

Virginia Giuffre opened up about horrible time with the former Duke of York

Eleen Bukhari
November 05, 2025

Virginia Giuffre admitted fulfilling Andrew’s demands was one of the most painful things she has had to witness.

The deceased American citizen, who claimed she was abused by the former Duke of York during her teen years, revealed she is not expect she would have to serve a man of such great respect.

In an unseen interview recorded in 2019, Virginia said: "Ghislaine tells me that I have to do for Andrew what I do for Jeffrey, and that made me sick. I just didn't expect it from royalty. I didn't expect from someone who people look up to and admire in the royal family."

Virginia said: "He knows what happened, I know what happened, and there's only one of us telling the truth."

She then branded Ghislaine to be more physically abusive than anybody.

Virginia claimed: "She almost took pleasure in the fact, knowing that you were highly uncomfortable and that you were feeling sick to your stomach and that you were going through pain."

