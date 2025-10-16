Kim Kardashian finally reveals who is head of the family

Kim Kardashian gets candid about co-parenting with Ye

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian often came to a head about their children in the past. However, now that they are co-parenting, Kim Kardashian clearly states that she is leading the family.

“I raise the kids full-time,” the mom-of-four says, adding, “They live with me." But the reality star also adds, "I welcome a great, healthy relationship with my kids and their dad."

She continues, "He knows that. I push for it all the time, but I also protect them when it’s time for that, and it goes in waves and phases. It’s a lot of work.”

Her remarks about her co-parenting dynamic with Ye came during the Call Her Daddy podcast, where she also reveals that she ended her marriage with the Power hitmaker because it was coming in the way of her goal of being a good parent.

“Once my mental health starts to get affected and then I can’t parent the way that I need to and I can’t be present and focused, then there’s gotta be one of us that can,” she shares.

“And I had to save myself in order to be a better mom for everyone. And I think when everyone’s older, they’ll be able to understand it and see that all," the 44-year-old concludes.

After nearly ten years of marriage, Kanye and Kim divorced in 2022.