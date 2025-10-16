Kim Kardashian breaks silence on Tom Brady dating rumors

Photo: Kim Kardashian reacts to Tom Brady dating rumors

Kim Kardashian seemingly is not ready to clear the air about those Tom Brady rumors.

As reported by PEOPLE Magazine, the reality star artfully dodged a question about her rumored connection with the NFL legend during her appearance on Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast.

“You have to tell me, how serious were you and Tom Brady?” Cooper, 31, asked during a round of “Confess or Text.”

“Oh my God,” Kim replied, laughing — prompting Cooper to follow up, “Like a date?”

“I’m not gonna answer that,” the mother of four responded coyly.

It is noteworthy that Brady's name had also come up earlier in the conversation, when Cooper invited Kim to play an “Exes edition” of “F***, Marry, Kill,” offering her a lineup of “Pete Davidson, Tom Brady, Kris Humphries.”

“I think I’ll text on this one,” Kim said with a smile. “I’ll get in way too much trouble there.”

Previously, Closer Magazine reported that the SKIMS founder felt deflated when actress Sydney Sweeney seemed to charm every eligible bachelor at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s lavish Venice wedding — while Kim failed to catch Brady's eye.

“Tom is not expecting to fall in love at Jeff’s wedding and meeting up with Kim is not one of the first things he is interested in doing,” an insider claimed.

However, tipsters are adamant that Kim “has a huge crush” on the seven-time Super Bowl champion.