Jennifer Lopez reveals brutal rule for all her exes

Jennifer Lopez looks back on past relationships

Jennifer Lopez revealed she cuts ties with exes once a relationship ends.

The 56-year-old actress and singer candidly talked about her past relationships In a recent chat on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show on October 15.

The host Howard asked Lopez if she ever checks up on her exes, Lopez was quick to respond.

“No, no,” Lopez replied.

She sarcastically added, “Once I’m done, you’re dead to me,” “I’m going to get in trouble! This is why I never wanted to come on here. I’ll get in trouble."

The Kiss the Spiderwoman actress went on to explain, "No, but I’m one of those people, I don’t hold on, to be honest. Not dead to me — but definitely, it’s over, I’m going to move on.”

Reflecting on her past, Lopez shared that her high school boyfriend, whom she dated for 10 years, has since passed away.

“We didn’t really keep in touch,” she said, explaining how she outgrew the relationship after moving from the Bronx to Los Angeles. “He was one of the most lovely people ever… I kind of outgrew [our relationship] in a certain way.”

Speaking about fame, Lopez admitted, “It’s difficult to be under that microscope.” She said she’s made “mistakes” in love and added, “I live my life very out loud… I wanted to share my life with someone.”

Now, she noted, “I just want to keep that part so much more quiet in my life."