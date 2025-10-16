Producer Andrew Watt reflects on friendship with late Ozzy Osbourne

Andrew Watt opens up on losing Ozzy Osbourne

Andrew Watt is opening up about losing his friend and collaborator Ozzy Osbourne.

The 34-year-old songwriter and producer, who worked on Osbourne’s final two albums – 2020’s Ordinary Man and 2022’s Patient Number 9 – and was the musical director for Ozzy's 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame performance, called the Black Sabbath frontman’s passing “a heavy, heavy loss.”

“We made two albums together and we talked every day for seven years straight,” Watt told People Magazine. “He’s one of my best friends, the funniest guy on the planet and my teacher.”

“I am thinking about every minute of every day. It comes to me in my dreams. It’s something that I will never get over. I will just somehow learn to live with it, and I’m trying really hard, but it’s still just really fresh,” he added.

Watt recalled spending time with Osbourne the night before his final Black Sabbath show at England’s Villa Park on July 5. “He wanted me to come to the hotel and listened to some music that we worked on,” he said.

“We ate a curry together, which he wasn’t supposed to eat because it was bad for his voice the day before the show, but he loved curry more than anything.”

The last conversation Watt had with Osbourne was the day before his death. “We were just texting back and forth the same way we always talked. I think he said, ‘Hey, s*******, where are you?’ I was in France at the time,” he recalled.

For the three-time Grammy winner, Osbourne’s death is “such a loss to the world.” Watt added, “I feel like the world is less cool without him in it. He was one of those people that was just a staple of joy and laughter, had the greatest smile for anyone ever, and was so funny. It’s just really hard right now.”