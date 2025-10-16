Jim Carrey in talks to star in live-action Jetsons movie

Jim Carrey in talks with Warner Bros. for upcoming live-action film

Jim Carrey may soon be joining hands with Warner Bros. Pictures for a lead role in a live-action adaptation of The Jetsons, which is currently in early development.

The film is being written and directed by Jurassic World filmmaker Colin Trevorrow, with Joe Epstein attached as co-writer.

The project marks the first serious attempt to bring the beloved animated sitcom into live-action after decades of stalled development.

Carrey’s possible casting comes as a surprise, given that he previously hinted at stepping back from Hollywood. In 2022, the actor said he was “being fairly serious” about retiring from acting, but later clarified that he was more interested in “power-resting” than permanently quitting.

He most recently played Dr. Robotnik in the Sonic the Hedgehog trilogy, wrapping his run in 2024.

Originally created by Hanna-Barbera Productions, The Jetsons premiered in 1963 as the futuristic companion to The Flintstones. The show, set in a Space Age world of flying cars and talking appliances, followed George and Jane Jetson, their children Judy and Elroy, and their lovable dog Astro, along with the family’s robotic maid, Rosie.

The Jetsons later inspired comic books, video games and the 1990 animated film Jetsons: The Movie. Hollywood has tried for years to produce a live action, but this is the first time a project has actually moved forward.