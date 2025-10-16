Angel Reese shares emotional message after Victoria’s Secret fashion show

October 16, 2025
Angel Reese has shared an emotional message after making her runway debut at the 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show on Wednesday.
The 23-year-old was the first professional athlete who walked the runway on October 15 and stole the limelight with her racy outfit.
Angel made her debut at the glamorous event wearing a stunning pink lace lingerie ensemble, paired with beautiful white wings.
Following her debut, the Chicago Sky basketball player took to her Instagram handle and posted a clip of her mother watching her walk down the runway in the iconic Victoria’s Secret wings.
“This is who I did it for,” she penned in the caption with a teary-eyed emoji.
In the shared video, the athlete's mom can be heard saying, “That's my baby."
Before the show began, Angel told Vogue that she had always dreamed of becoming a model.
“I would always watch the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show and always dreamed that I, one day, could possibly be a model,” she said.
“I have a video of me, when I was younger, dancing in Victoria’s Secret sweatpants and a hoodie," added Angel.