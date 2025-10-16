Nicki Minaj cancels album and blames THIS A-list celebrity

Nicki Minaj cancels upcoming album and blames Jay-Z

Nicki Minaj just declared she will not be releasing her latest album.

Last month the Starships rapper announced that her sixth studio album would be released in March 2026.

Then yesterday she declared on X, formerly Twitter, "OK, I'm not going to put out the album anymore. No more music. Hope you're happy now @sc. Bye, Barbz. Love you for life."

For those unversed @sc is Jay-Z's handle and Barbz is the collective name for Minaj's dedicated music fanbase.

In a previous tweet hours before her declaration, Minaj also wrote about certain parties who are standing in her way.

Nicki Minaj and Jay-Z

"They don't want me to put out music. Me winning makes them feel like they lost. They're right. However, it didn't have to be this way. Lots of ppl part ways in business. They know how successful my next album is going to be. Tried to sign Wayne, Drake, me," she wrote.

Minaj continued: "So, they keep wanting to take or stop my money simply b/c narcissists believe what you work hard for belongs to them.”

“Fuming b/c they can't siphon anymore energy, money, blessings, love, grace, joy, PEACE... the culture. No successful tours. Just vibes & payola. CasiNO," she concluded.

Additionally, according to NME, Nicki Minaj has made a claim that Jay-Z owes her 200 million dollars for her equity in the music streaming platform Tidal.