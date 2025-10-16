Kim Kardashian planning ‘perfect' fourth wedding

Kim Kardashian plans ‘perfect' potential fourth wedding

Kim Kardashian is working on her “perfect” wedding gown for a potential fourth marriage.

The 44-year-old TV star who has been previously married to Damon Thomas, Kris Humphries and Kanye West - admitted that after her divorce from the rapper, she had been in talks with the French fashion designer Manfred Thierry Mugler, about creating a new bridal dress before he passed away in January 2022.

Appearing on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Kim admitted she is "absolutely" open to marrying again and said: "Well, I was starting to have Manfred Thierry Mugler design a wedding dress, even though... Just because I wanted it in my archive of like, what I would wear.”

Kim continued, "And I had the perfect one, and we were designing it and making it, and I just want that," she said, with Cooper asking if the design was "just for a rainy day?

"We just talked about it, and he said we were going to start making it. I was like, 'Just trust me. No, I just want it. I just know I need this in my archive for one day. I just want to be ready,'" she further said.

Although the dress was never completed, Kim, who is a mother to North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, whom she shares with Kanye - would have it made if she ever does marry someone again.

She admitted: "I'd still go with that wedding dress that I would want. I really loved it, this, like, Thierry Mugler wedding dress."

Kim’s eldest daughter, North, who is known for her criticizing behavior, has been urging her mother to find a new partner to settle down with before she is "too old."

She said of North: "Oh, she will humble me. I mean, I think she just said to me the other day, like, 'Mom, you've got to get remarried. Like, you're getting too old, and, like, no one is going to deal with this.'”

"And I was just like, 'What?!' She says it to me all the time. She's like, 'Who are we going to set you up with? What are we going to do?'” The Kardashians star said.

"And I'm like, 'Babe, I'm just okay. Like, chilling.' And she's like, 'No, you're, like, growing out of that phase. You're, like, not gonna... You know.' And I'm like, 'Huh, okay,'" Kim Kardashian concluded.