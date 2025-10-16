Late Virginia Giuffre drops bomb against Prince Andrew: ‘It was his birthright to have me'

Prince Andrew has come under fire once more

Despite having passed away as a result of suicide, the newly released memoir of Virginia Giuffre has dropped a bomb against Prince Andrew.

The conversation happened between US based royal commentator Kinsey Schofield and TalkTV’s host Jeremy Kyle.

The conversation went pretty drastically to an excerpt from Nobody’s Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice, and accused the Duke of feeling “entitled” to her, and seemingly felt he had a “birthright” to have s** with her.

According to the host “one of the accusations from Giuffre that Prince Andrew was entitled and saw having sex with his abuse accuser Giuffre as his birthight.”

“she goes into three separate occasions in this book where she claims she was trafficked to have sex with Andrew. And I think disturbingly one of the worst parts for me is she tells a story about [Ghislaine] Maxwell allegedly praising her the morning after their first encounter, saying, 'You did well. The prince had fun’.”

“I hate that language because that language reminds me of the email that Prince Andrew, you know, we've we've seen in the last few days that Prince Andrew sent Jeffrey Epstein. I mean, it's just that the language is very similar like ‘having fun, ‘playing’.”

But, to Ms Schofield “these are these are grown people dealing with in some cases young teenage girls”.