Danity Kane announces comeback tour after Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs trial

Danity Kane is gearing up for its return with a comeback tour following the conclusion of Sean "Daddy" Combs' trial.

The 2000s girl group announced via Instagram on Wednesday that they’re embarking on The Untold Chapter Tour, but this time only “three voices from one of the most iconic girl groups” will return to the stage.

“The world has heard the music. The world has seen the headlines. But the truth… has never been told,” the girl group declared in the announcement post, which originally made up of Aubrey O’Day, Shannon, Bex, D. Woods, Aundrea Fimbres, and Dawn Richard.

“Now, in a moment that no one saw coming, three voices from one of the most iconic girl groups of the 21st century are stepping back onto the stage together," the caption reads. "Which three? That’s the mystery. "

"And it’s part of the fire that has fans and critics buzzing: who will it be, and what will they reveal?” the statement continues.

The tour, which consists of nine shows, will kick off on December 9 from San Francisco.

“The Untold Chapter Tour isn’t just a concert. It’s a reckoning. It’s the truth behind the story. It’s the reunion that no one thought possible. With setlists reshaped, confessions revealed, and moments that will never happen the same way twice, this tour promises to leave audiences shaken, inspired, and forever changed," the band added.

"For fans who lived through the rise of Danity Kane and for a new generation discovering their voice — this is history being rewritten in real time. If you miss it, you’ll miss more than a show. You’ll miss a revelation,” the announcement concluded.

For those unversed, the musical band was formed in 2005 on Diddy's MTV series, Making the Band.