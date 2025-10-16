Jennifer Lopez gives big compliment to this star

Jennifer Lopez raves about Brett Goldstein in a new interview

Any compliment from Jennifer Lopez is worth celebrating, so, in this case, Brett Goldstein is one lucky guy.



He has recently starred with the pop icon in the upcoming rom-com Office Romance. While working, they shared an on-screen smooch.

That kiss, J.Lo, now on the late-night talk show Andy Cohen's Watch What Happens Live, says, was her "best" one.

It seems to be a huge compliment to Brett, given Jennifer's rich history of on-screen partners, including George Clooney, Matthew McConaughey, Ralph Fiennes, Richard Gere, Owen Wilson, and Josh Lucas, among others.

Meanwhile, previous reports say Netflix won the bid for the romantic comedy movie, which Jennifer shared she was part of in a post on social media in September 2024.

Earlier this year, photos also circulated showing the stars shooting in New Jersey. Moreover, details about the movie have been kept under wraps.

Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein snapped during filming in New Jersey earlier this year

As Jennifer's latest movie Kiss of the Spider Woman is in theatres, she is on press tours promoting the movie.

Recently, she appeared on The Howard Stern Show, where she was asked whether she checks up on her exes.

“Once I’m done, you’re dead to me.” “I’m going to get in trouble! This is why I never wanted to come on here. I'll get in trouble," J.Lo replied.

However, she added, "No, but I’m one of those people; I don’t hold on, to be honest. Not dead to me—but definitely, it’s over; I’m going to move on.”

Kiss of the Spider Woman is playing in cinemas.