Meghan Markle's connection slammed with racism and sexism allegations

Meghan Markle stands at the cusp of another round of racism and sexism calls

A cause known for supporting Meghan Markle has been hit with their very own allegations for sexism and racism.

For those unversed, this cause once had Meghan Markle serving as their global ambassador, and is called World Vision. However the Charity Commission has now started assessing them for alleged “toxic” and “hostile” work place allegations among other things.

The 44-year-old Duchess has gone to many a trips promoting this cause but ended up cutting ties with any and all charities in order to “focus on the Prince’s personal foundation” after she married Prince Harry. All of this was “to start with a clean slate to focus on the UK.”

Many years after she parted ways, senior leadership has been slapped with allegations that they “ignored, silenced or inadequately handled” complaints made over the years.

However, the Telegraph reports that since then the spokesperson for World Vision “disputed” all such claims and said, “Our talented and dedicated staff are hugely important to us. We provide various mechanisms for dealing with staff complaints and if these are upheld, we act immediately to put things right and take action following our policies which are robust and fair.”

“We operate by the highest standards set by the Charity Commission and our processes are devoted to meeting those high standards across all of our operations. The Charity Commission is considering its response to the complaint, and we will respond fully if they make any enquiries to us.”

“The international development sector has faced a number of challenges which led to a significant re-structuring of our operations. This led to many job losses, as we shaped our organisation to face the future. We recognise such challenges, which have involved job losses through redundancy, are painful for us all as many valued employees have had to leave the organisation.”