Jennifer Lopez rejects modern dating trends

Jennifer Lopez's last relationship was with Ben Affleck

October 16, 2025

Jennifer Lopez calls herself old-fashioned about dating
Jennifer Lopez calls herself 'old-fashioned' about dating

Jennifer Lopez has made a surprising revelation about dating.

In an interview with Sirius XM radio on Wednesday, the Kiss of the Spider Woman producer-star revealed if she's interested in dating apps.

Howard Stern asked Lopez, "You would never go on Raya would you?"

The actress, who finalized divorce from Ben Affleck recently, admitted, "I don't know. I'm just old-fashioned, I guess."

It is pertinent to mention that this comes after Lopez talked about her past love on The Howard Stern Show.

"They don't have it in them. They need to appreciate the little person inside of them. They need to love them," the actress said.

Jennifer Lopez was last in relationship with Ben Affleck, whom she married in 2022 and divorced in 2024. 

