Jennifer Lopez makes shock admission about going 'blonde'

Jennifer Lopez feared changing her look for Kiss of the Spider Woman.

Appearing on The Howard Stern Show on Wednesday, the 56-year-old actress opened up about the transformation she underwent for her latest film.

During their chat, host Howard Stern praised Lopez’s striking on-screen look, saying, “I like you as a platinum blonde. I know you were thinking I don’t want to be [blonde] in the movie.”

Lopez admitted, “It was so different. I was just worried because I'd never had platinum blonde hair.”

The look even drew comparisons to pop icon Gwen Stefani, but Lopez confessed she initially feared it would clash with her complexion.

“I’d tried blonde wigs before, but it always looked terrible on my skin tone,” she explained.

“I thought this would be bad. But it was a whole transformation — the skin needed to be transformed. I had to put more pink in my foundation.”

She also shared how her makeup artist, Scott Barnes, helped perfect the look.

“He said, ‘I know how to do it. We’re going to make it beautiful,’” Lopez recalled.

“Everything changed,” she continued.

“I turned into a different person. My hands moved differently. My body was different. Colors that I wore — everything changed,” she concluded.