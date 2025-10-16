 
Geo News

Jennifer Lopez gets honest about biggest acting regret

Jennifer Lopez looks back at the role she missed as she promotes 'Kiss of a Spider Woman'

By
Web Desk
|

October 16, 2025

Jennifer Lopez gets candid about Unfaithful role
Jennifer Lopez gets candid about 'Unfaithful' role

In a score of movies, Jennifer Lopez has proved her acting mettle. Still, there is a film which she turned down, ending up as her biggest acting regret.

“[Director] Adrian Lyne offered me Unfaithful,” she says, referring to the 2002 movie which stars Diane Lane, who earned a nod at the Academy Awards for her performance as Connie Summer.

In the interview with Howard Stern, the pop icon further reveals the script "wasn’t good" at first, but she credited the movie's director, who "then made it great."

“And Diane Lane got nominated for the Oscar,” the 56-year-old adds. This leads Howard to ask, “Is that hard to live with?”

“It’s funny. It haunts me,” J.Lo responds. “It haunts me a little bit, because it’s, like, the one that I turned down."

She continues, "It was just like, ‘Why did you turn down working with Adrian Lyne? What were you thinking?’ I don’t know what was going on in my mind at the time. Who knows what was going on with me at the time?”

Meanwhile, Jennifer's latest movie, Kiss of the Spider Woman, is in theatres.

Kevin Federline calls Britney Spears' social media posts 'erratic'
Kevin Federline calls Britney Spears' social media posts 'erratic'
Dylan Efron recalls dancing to Zac, Zendaya's song
Dylan Efron recalls dancing to Zac, Zendaya's song
Kylie Kelce strongly reacts to phrase 'we're pregnant'
Kylie Kelce strongly reacts to phrase 'we're pregnant'
Taylor Swift has plan to ‘thank' Prince William, Kate in her wedding: Insider
Taylor Swift has plan to ‘thank' Prince William, Kate in her wedding: Insider
Malia Ann Obama's attempt to get success in Hollywood raises alarms
Malia Ann Obama's attempt to get success in Hollywood raises alarms
Kendall Jenner skips 2025 Victoria's Secret show amid new career focus
Kendall Jenner skips 2025 Victoria's Secret show amid new career focus
Ben Stiller wears his heart on his sleeve for 'Stiller and Meara: Nothing is Lost' doc
Ben Stiller wears his heart on his sleeve for 'Stiller and Meara: Nothing is Lost' doc
Brendan Fraser gets high praise from his co-star
Brendan Fraser gets high praise from his co-star