Jennifer Lopez gets honest about biggest acting regret

Jennifer Lopez gets candid about 'Unfaithful' role

In a score of movies, Jennifer Lopez has proved her acting mettle. Still, there is a film which she turned down, ending up as her biggest acting regret.



“[Director] Adrian Lyne offered me Unfaithful,” she says, referring to the 2002 movie which stars Diane Lane, who earned a nod at the Academy Awards for her performance as Connie Summer.

In the interview with Howard Stern, the pop icon further reveals the script "wasn’t good" at first, but she credited the movie's director, who "then made it great."

“And Diane Lane got nominated for the Oscar,” the 56-year-old adds. This leads Howard to ask, “Is that hard to live with?”

“It’s funny. It haunts me,” J.Lo responds. “It haunts me a little bit, because it’s, like, the one that I turned down."

She continues, "It was just like, ‘Why did you turn down working with Adrian Lyne? What were you thinking?’ I don’t know what was going on in my mind at the time. Who knows what was going on with me at the time?”

Meanwhile, Jennifer's latest movie, Kiss of the Spider Woman, is in theatres.