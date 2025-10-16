Ty Dolla Sign unveils fatherly advice he shared with Justin Bieber

Photo: Ty Dolla Sign shares he connects with Justin Bieber over fatherhood

Ty Dolla Sign has gotten candid about the special bond he shares with Justin Bieber and how they connect over fatherhood.

According to Us Weekly, the “Ego Death” rapper revealed that he and Bieber often talk about parenting, calling the pop star a “great father” to son Jack Blues, whom Justin shares with wife Hailey Bieber.

“I’m proud of him, you know,” Dolla Sign, 43, said.

“If anything, I probably just told him to be there as much as you can. That’s all you can do.”

Reflecting on his own relationship with his 20-year-old daughter, Jailynn, the musician shared the advice he's tried to live by and pass along.

“You know, be an example, and I think I’ve been a good example,” he explained.

“Everything that I say I’m going to do, I try to live by that. My daughter’s the same way — she’s 20 and already getting her master’s degree at Pepperdine University.”

He proudly added that Jailynn is studying business, and her dedication continues to inspire him.