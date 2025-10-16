 
Geo News

Ty Dolla Sign unveils fatherly advice he shared with Justin Bieber

Ty Dolla Sign and Justin Bieber reportedly have been speaking about their fatherhood experiences

By
Web Desk
|

October 16, 2025

Photo: Ty Dolla Sign shares he connects with Justin Bieber over fatherhood
Photo: Ty Dolla Sign shares he connects with Justin Bieber over fatherhood

Ty Dolla Sign has gotten candid about the special bond he shares with Justin Bieber and how they connect over fatherhood.

According to Us Weekly, the “Ego Death” rapper revealed that he and Bieber often talk about parenting, calling the pop star a “great father” to son Jack Blues, whom Justin shares with wife Hailey Bieber.

“I’m proud of him, you know,” Dolla Sign, 43, said. 

“If anything, I probably just told him to be there as much as you can. That’s all you can do.”

Reflecting on his own relationship with his 20-year-old daughter, Jailynn, the musician shared the advice he's tried to live by  and pass along.

“You know, be an example, and I think I’ve been a good example,” he explained. 

“Everything that I say I’m going to do, I try to live by that. My daughter’s the same way — she’s 20 and already getting her master’s degree at Pepperdine University.”

He proudly added that Jailynn is studying business, and her dedication continues to inspire him.

Jennifer Lopez gets honest about biggest acting regret
Jennifer Lopez gets honest about biggest acting regret
Mark Consuelos reveals how his mother reacted to THIS scene on '9-1-1' season 9
Mark Consuelos reveals how his mother reacted to THIS scene on '9-1-1' season 9
Jennifer Lopez rejects modern dating trends
Jennifer Lopez rejects modern dating trends
Jesse McCartney reveals how his classmates became aware of his celebrity status
Jesse McCartney reveals how his classmates became aware of his celebrity status
Chimp goes rogue in 'Primate' official trailer video
Chimp goes rogue in 'Primate' official trailer
Kevin Federline calls Britney Spears' social media posts 'erratic'
Kevin Federline calls Britney Spears' social media posts 'erratic'
Dylan Efron recalls dancing to Zac, Zendaya's song
Dylan Efron recalls dancing to Zac, Zendaya's song
Kylie Kelce strongly reacts to phrase 'we're pregnant'
Kylie Kelce strongly reacts to phrase 'we're pregnant'