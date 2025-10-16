Jennifer Lopez admits she 'made mistakes' in her relationships: 'Didn't hide'

Jennifer Lopez wants to keep her future relationship private

Jennifer Lopez is determined to keep her romantic life away from the spotlight.

The 56-year-old American singer and songwriter illuminated Howard Stern’s SiriusXM show on Wednesday, October 15, where she promoted her recently released film, Kiss of the Spider Woman.

The host asked if she ever felt her private life "doomed from the beginning" because of staying in the media.

Disagreeing with Stern, 71, Lopez said, "No, I don't feel that. I feel that the right person who can handle that... I think I've made mistakes in the sense that I live my life very out loud, even though I was in the public eye.”

She added, "I wanted to share my life with someone. I want someone to be there when I'm having my big important moments on the red carpet. I want someone to be there when I'm doing whatever, or when we're going to the store. Whatever it is, I wanted to share that."

"So, I didn't hide from it, and I spoke about it. And I think now, after what's happened in the past few years to me and my children, I just feel like I want to keep that part so much more quiet in my life," the Atlas star stated.

For those unaware, Lopez has been married four times. Her first marriage to Ojani Noa lasted from 1997 to 1998 then she married Chris Judd in 2001 but ended it in 2003.

In 2004, the On the Floor crooner tied the knot with Marc Anthony, welcomed two twins, Max and Emme, now 17, and decided to part ways in 2014.

Lopez, who was engaged to Ben Affleck in the early 2000s, reconnected with him on a romantic level in 2021 and after a year of dating, they wed in July 2021.

It is pertinent to mention that the Marry Me actress filed for divorce from Affleck in August 2024, which was finalized in January this year.