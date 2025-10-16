 
Geo News

Jennifer Lopez implies Ben Affleck 'is dead to' her?

Jennifer Lopez reflected on past flames while promoting movie, produced by Ben Affleck's firm

By
Web Desk
|

October 16, 2025

Photo: Jennifer Lopez throws subtle shade at Ben Affleck with new comments?
Photo: Jennifer Lopez throws subtle shade at Ben Affleck with new comments?

Jennifer Lopez is keeping her focus firmly on the future with no plans to revisit her famous exes.

As reported by PEOPLE Magazine, Lopez, 56, appeared on The Howard Stern Show, where she candidly discussed how she handles breakups.

When Stern asked if she ever checks up on former partners, Lopez immediately replied, “No, no.”

Then, with a laugh, she added, “Once I’m done, you’re dead to me. I’m going to get in trouble!”

As fans will know, Lopez has had a storied romantic history with marriages to Ojani Noa, Cris Judd, and Marc Anthony, with whom she shares twins Max and Emme. 

She was later engaged to Alex Rodriguez before rekindling and marrying Ben Affleck in 2022, after their first engagement ended in 2004.

While fans have speculated endlessly about the state of her relationship with Affleck, Lopez made it clear that she does not dwell on the past  romantically or otherwise.

Besides that, she is perfectly comfortable collaborating with the actor as the former couple had a surprise reunion at the N.Y.C. premiere of Kiss of the Spider Woman, produces by Affleck's firm, on 6th October 2025.

Jennifer Lopez gets honest about biggest acting regret
Jennifer Lopez gets honest about biggest acting regret
Mark Consuelos reveals how his mother reacted to THIS scene on '9-1-1' season 9
Mark Consuelos reveals how his mother reacted to THIS scene on '9-1-1' season 9
Jennifer Lopez rejects modern dating trends
Jennifer Lopez rejects modern dating trends
Jesse McCartney reveals how his classmates became aware of his celebrity status
Jesse McCartney reveals how his classmates became aware of his celebrity status
Chimp goes rogue in 'Primate' official trailer video
Chimp goes rogue in 'Primate' official trailer
Kevin Federline calls Britney Spears' social media posts 'erratic'
Kevin Federline calls Britney Spears' social media posts 'erratic'
Dylan Efron recalls dancing to Zac, Zendaya's song
Dylan Efron recalls dancing to Zac, Zendaya's song
Kylie Kelce strongly reacts to phrase 'we're pregnant'
Kylie Kelce strongly reacts to phrase 'we're pregnant'