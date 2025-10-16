Bruce Springsteen makes surprise London appearance for biopic premiere

Bruce Springsteen stunned fans at the London Film Festival on Wednesday when he made an unannounced appearance on the red carpet for Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere, a new biographical drama about his life.

Starring The Bear actor Jeremy Allen White as the legendary musician, the film offers a raw and intimate look at the man behind the music rather than his global fame.

Directed and co-written by Scott Cooper, the movie is based on Warren Zanes’s book of the same name and explores Springsteen’s struggles with depression and his complex relationship with his father during the making of his 1982 album Nebraska.

“I think at the core of it so much is about that longing for familial connection and the relationship between him and his father,” White said.

“I think he made decisions during this period in his life that allowed him to live the life that he wanted to live.”

Jeremy Strong, who plays Springsteen’s longtime manager Jon Landau, called it “a film… about repairing trauma through art and confronting depression and mental health issues.”

Springsteen, 76, was deeply involved in the project. “He’s been very generous in every way. He gave me the guitar I learned to play on,” White said.