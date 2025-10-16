 
Taylor Swift's late pal Jeff Lang's mom finally breaks silence

Mother of Taylor Swift's late friend reacts to 'Ruin the Friendship' song about her son

October 16, 2025

Taylor Swift brings late friend's mom to tears with new song

Taylor Swift recently released the track Ruin the Friendship from her album The Life of a Showgirl.

The song from Swift's 12th studio album is speculated to reference her late friend Jeff Lang, who attended high school with her in Tennessee.

Lang passed away at the age of 21 in 2010. Swift sings in the track how much she regrets never kissing high school friend who later died.

The lyrics of track goes like, "You drive 85 / Gallatin Road and the lakeside beach / Watching the game from your brother’s jeep / Your smile miles wide."

Now, speaking with The Tennessean, Lang's mom said that she was amazed that "after all this time, she hasn't forgotten about him."

"She's keeping his name alive," Susan Lang added.

She went on to share with the outlet that Taylor Swift and her son Jeff Lang were "really good friends."

"That's rare these days. They hung out at her house a lot. They were always joking around with each other," she added.

It is pertinent to mention that Swift also sings in the Ruin the Friendship about her feelings for the late pal, singing, "But I whispered at the grave/ Should’ve kissed you anyway."

