Mia Goth teases new role in 'Star Wars: Starfighter'

New 'Star Wars' movie star hypes up upcoming film

As the Star Wars: Starfighter is in the works, Mia Goth, who stars in it, is teasing her role, as she is known for playing characters in horror movies.



In a chat with Elle, she says about the role, "It’s really intense, but I love it. I’m being pushed in a way that I’ve never been pushed before."

She continues, "This is a completely separate film, not a prequel. It’s its own thing, with new characters. And it’s a great script, a really great script."

Though plot details are kept under wraps, reports say Mia is playing a villain in it as well, and it will show the five years later events of 2019's The Rise of Skywalker.

Shawn Levy serves as the director, as the movie stars Ryan Gosling, Matt Smith, and Amy Adams.

Earlier, the Barbie star weighed in on his role at Star Wars Celebration 2025. "It's probably framed my idea of what a movie even was. All of that aside, I think the reality is that this script is just so good."

"It has such a good story with great and original characters, it's filled with so much heart and adventure, and there just really is not a more perfect filmmaker for this particular story than Shawn," he noted.

Star Wars: Starfighter will open in cinemas on May 28, 2027.