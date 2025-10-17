Kate Cassidy breaks hearts with poignant note on Liam Payne's death anniversary

Kate Cassidy honors Liam Payne on 1st death anniversary note

Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy paid a heartbreaking tribute to the late singer on his first death anniversary.

The 26-year-old influencer, who had been dating the late One Direction alum for two years before his death, took to her Instagram account on Thursday to share a poignant note.

“Today marks a full year without you here,” Cassidy penned.

She expressed her grief for the loss, noting, “I will forever hate goodbyes."

"I miss you Liam," Cassidy added.

In the touching post, Cassidy also posted a throwback black-and-white of her and Payne laying on bed while the singer wrapped his arm around her neck from behind and planted a kiss on her cheek.

For the unversed, Payne passed away last year after falling from a third-floor balcony of the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires. He was 31.

The late singer-songwriter is survived by his parents, sisters Nicola and Ruth, girlfriend Cassidy and his only son Bear, whom he shares with ex Cheryl Cole.

On October 12, Cassidy reflected on the last "goodbye" and the last time she saw him alive.

Remembering the day when she left for home in the US, leaving her boyfriend in Argentina where they spent two weeks of quality time before his fatal-fall.

"One year ago. today on October 12th was the last day that I spent with Liam," she said in a video posted on her socials."

The last day that I was with Liam in Argentina before I left, the car was in the driveway. I was sitting on the couch just expressing to him how much I'm gonna miss him, how much I love him. Honestly, it's so weird to look back at because it was such a long heartfelt goodbye," Cassidy continued.

Her voice broke, adding: "He looked at me and he said, 'Kaitlin, you're gonna miss your flight, you're acting like this is the last time you're ever gonna see me again.'"

She concluded the video with a message, saying, "Just remember you never know what tomorrow brings and tell your loved ones that you love them. Hold them a little bit extra closer today. Bye guys."