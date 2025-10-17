 
Hailey Bieber shuts down Selena Gomez feud rumours

Hailey Bieber breaks silence on being dragging into feud she never signed up for

Web Desk
October 17, 2025

Hailey Bieber says she’s "done" being pitted against Selena Gomez.

The Rhode Beauty founder, 28, got candid on the matter in a new WSJ. Magazine cover story, insisting she had nothing to do with the long-running rumours about tension between her and Gomez, 33.

“It’s always annoying being pitted against other people. I didn’t ask for that,” Bieber told the magazine.

The interview was conducted just hours before Rhode’s launch at Sephora — the same store that carries Gomez’s Rare Beauty. The timing sparked talk again about their shared past with Justin Bieber, who dated Gomez before marrying Hailey in 2018.

“When people want to see you a certain way and they’ve made up a story about you in their minds, it’s not up to you to change that,” added Hailey, who now shares one year-old son, Jack Blues.

Despite years of fan speculation and online rivalry, both Hailey and Gomez have publicly shown there’s no bad blood—most notably when they posed together at the Academy Museum Gala in 2022. Yet the speculations linger.

