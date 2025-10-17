Finn Wolfhard fears 'Stranger Things 5' may face 'Game of Thrones' level backlash

As Stranger Things heads into its final season, Finn Wolfhard is hoping the sci-fi series’ fifth installment will live up to fans' expectations.

During a new interview with The Time, the 22-year-old actor admitted that he and his castmates were “pretty worried” about the upcoming fifth and final season of the Netflix hit because they thought it might receive the kind of backlash Game of Thrones faced at the end of its run.

“I think everyone was pretty worried, honestly,” said Finn. “The way that Game of Thrones got torn to shreds in that final season, we’re all walking into this going, ‘We hope to not have that kind of thing happen."

"But then we read the scripts. We knew that it was something special," added the actor, who has played Mike Wheeler since the show began in 2016.

For those unversed, the last season of Stranger Things will premiere on Netflix in three parts. The first volume will hit streaming platforms on November 26, while volume 2 will release on December 25.

However, fans will be able to enjoy the final episode on December 31.

Earlier this month, the Stranger Things showrunner Ross Duffer called this season his most ambitious yet.

“We spent a full year filming this season. By the end, we’d captured over 650 hours of footage,” revealed Ross.

“So, needless to say, this is our biggest and most ambitious season yet. It’s like eight blockbuster movies," he added.