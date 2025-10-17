Alanis Morissette reveals she's ‘terrified' during Las Vegas residency

Alanis Morissette kicks off Las Vegas residency

Alanis Morissette just kicked off her Las Vegas Residency!

The You Oughta Know singer began her Alanis Morissette: Las Vegas 2025 show at Caesars Palace, diving straight into her hit track, Reckoning.

The seven-time Grammy winner admitted to being scared of the moment.

"I have to admit that I'm terrified. Even if I look calm and collected on the outside, [it's] pure agitation," Morissette told her fans.

"Even though I've been on stage most of my life, I've also been hiding a little bit. I've been hiding behind my guitars and my bandmates, the sound, the lights, the sweat. I've been hiding behind my hair,” she added.

For more than two hours, Morissette discussed her life, things that made her happy such as her late songwriting partner and co-producer Tim Thorney, her three children.

She also talked about stuff that affected her negatively such as postpartum depression, her one-time affection for morning tequila and multiple r**es, which she allegedly spoke about in her 2021 documentary, Jagged.

Morissette then performed the song Hands Clean as newspaper headlines about s**ual assault flashed on the screen behind her.

"Dear Alanis Morissette, Sorry We Normalized Your Rape," a headline read on the screen. Others said, "She Asked for It" and "Did It Happen?"

"We can't even speak when we smell the perfume with nuanced layers. We live for complexity. We're the artists, the healers, the empaths. Without us, this world would be sad," she told the crowd.

"Even though many [highly sensitive persons] are introverted and the idea of leadership might not sound appealing to some of us, one of my main goals is to support those of us who are HSP to be in positions of leadership," the Ironic hitmaker added.

"What's been normalized in our planetary leadership is sociopathy, psychopathic and malignant narcissism. Of these personality disorders, none of them have access to empathy, but they can fake it, which is terrifying. I don't know about you, but I'm not following anyone into a towering inferno if they don't have empathy. It takes multiple tests to get a driver's license, but not one to become a world leader," Alanis Morissette concluded.