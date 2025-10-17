KISS pays heartfelt tribute to late guitarist Ace Frehley

KISS remember late co-founder and guitarist Ace Frehley

KISS members Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley just paid tribute to their band co-founder Ace Frehley, who died on October 16, 2025 at the age of 74.

In a joint statement to Page Six, the members said, “We are devastated by the passing of Ace Frehley."

"He was an essential and irreplaceable rock soldier during some of the most formative foundational chapters of the band and its history," Simmons, 76, and Stanley, 73 added.

“He is and will always be a part of KISS’s legacy,” they mentioned, sending condolences to Frehley’s estranged wife Jeanette Trerotola, his daughter Monique Frehley and “all those who loved him, including our fans around the world.”

Ace Frehley's family announced his death in a statement shared with PEOPLE on Thursday, saying the rocker died due to a recent fall at his home.

“We are completely devastated and heartbroken. In his last moments, we were fortunate enough to have been able to surround him with loving, caring, peaceful words, thoughts, prayers and intentions as he left this earth," his family said.

"We cherish all of his finest memories, his laughter, and celebrate his strengths and kindness that he bestowed upon others. The magnitude of his passing is of epic proportions, and beyond comprehension. Reflecting on all of his incredible life achievements, Ace’s memory will continue to live on forever," they concluded.