Leigh-Anne excites fans with new album and tour news

Leigh-Anne announces new album as well as upcoming tour

Leigh-Anne Pinnock is treating her fans with a new album and a tour!

The singer-songwriter, who found popularity as a member of the record-breaking girl group Little Mix, finally announced the release date for her highly anticipated debut solo album.

Titled My Ego Told Me To, the record will be released on February 20, 2026 and will feature new tracks written by Leigh-Anne alongside some of the most prominent songwriters, including Clarence ‘Coffee’ Jr Owen Cutts, Khris Riddick and Fred Ball.

In addition to announcing her debut album, the Been A Minute singer announced the first set of dates for her eponymous UK and EU tour, kicking off on 6 April 2026

In a statement, Leigh-Anne expressed excitement for My Ego Told Me To, describing it as “the truest representation of me as an artist.”

“Versatile, rooted in reggae and my heritage, but stamped with pop. It’s personal and impossible to box in. I wanted it to feel authentic, blending the genres I love with a sound that’s distinctly mine,” she explained.

“It’s also a statement: standing by my art and doing it my way. These are songs I’ll be proud of in five, ten years, because they reflect exactly where I was. You’ll hear my world in it, my daughters, my marriage, my fight for power, and the moment I embraced my fire side and said: no more. This is my show now,” the Sweet Melody crooner concluded.

The news of the tour and the album comes two years after Leigh-Anne released her debut singles Don’t Say Love and My Love and a year after she shared her first solo EP, No Hard Feelings.

No Hard Feelings reached the top forty on the UK Albums Sales Chart and Scottish Albums Chart.