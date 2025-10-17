King Charles to host reception coinciding with release of Virginia Giuffre's book

King Charles to host reception on same day Virginia Giuffre's book is released

King Charles will host a reception at St James’s Palace on Tuesday, 21st October, ahead of the UK-hosted 2025 Western Balkans Leaders’ Summit (The Berlin Process) in London the following day.

The Majesty Magazine shared this update on its X, formerly Twitter handle.

The UK government hosts a summit of Western Balkans countries in London on 22 October to promote regional cooperation and deliver security and growth.

The Berlin Process is an international platform which brings together governments of all 6 Western Balkans countries, alongside other European partners.

Its aim is to increase regional cooperation, support economic development and accelerate its efforts for closer European alignment in the Western Balkans.

King Charles is hosting the reception on the day the late Virginia Giuffre's book will be released.

The posthumous autobiography reportedly has claims against Prince Andrew.

Meanwhile, ahead of the memoir release on October 21, a royal expert has claimed Prince Andrew has left King Charles in a "hideous quandary" and is now tainting the monarchy.

Royal expert Jennie Bond told the Mirror: "I think things have reached such a state now, with the latest excerpts from Virgina Giuffre’s book, that the public wants another show of punishment for Andrew."

She further said, "It seems impossible to force him out of Royal Lodge, but he could certainly be removed from the Order of the Garter.”