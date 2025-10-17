Jennifer Lopez absolutely hated THIS thing about Ben Affleck amid marriage

Photo: Ben Affleck's one 'guilty pleasure' that irked Jennifer Lopez laid bare

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have reportedly parted ways for good.

The former couple once famously dubbed "Bennifer", may still appear side by side for professional commitments, but insiders confirmed that their romantic spark has completely faded.

While fans continue to hope for a reunion, a source confirmed there’s “nothing sparking” between the exes, who have long acknowledged their differences in personality.

A resurfaced report has also reignited speculation about one habit of Affleck’s that Lopez could not stand during their marriage.

In photos from late 2022, the Argo actor was seen taking a smoking break while out shopping with Lopez in Brentwood, California, just before Christmas.

At the time, it was reported that Affleck avoided smoking directly in front of the On the Floor hitmaker, as she “absolutely hates” the habit and had been urging him to quit since their reunion.

According to Radar Online, the actor's smoking had been a recurring issue between the pair.

“Ben has given up a lot of his vices over the years, but he just can’t get rid of the cigarettes. It’s his one guilty pleasure and something Jennifer might have to learn to live with," an insider told the outlet.

In addition to this, a second source claimed the issue only worsened with time.

"She absolutely hates Ben's cigarettes," another source said.

"He promised to give it up, but with all her nagging he's smoking more than ever," the mole concluded.