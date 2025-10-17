Selena Gomez receives THIS advice from Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift gives clever advice to Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez has revealed a major advice she received from Taylor Swift.

During her conversation at the Fortune Most Powerful Women Summit in Washington, DC on Wednesday, Gomez gushed over her best friend Swift.

Revealing the best advice from Swift, the Rare Beauty founder shared, "She said, ‘If you're the smartest person in the room, you're in the wrong room.'"

Gomez also added, "And that's why I surround myself with really incredible people that there's no dumb questions. You just you have to learn and not be afraid of all the things that you might lose out on."

Additionally, the Only Murders in the Building star praised Swift, saying that she's one of the best people she have met.

"She is very strong in her lane and she great gives great advice all the time,” adding, “I'm not sure what I would say I've done for her other than been there as a friend," Gomez said.

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez reportedly met in 2008.