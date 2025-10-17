Ben Stiller reflects on 25 years of his marriage with Christine Taylor

Ben Stiller 'grateful' for wife Christine Taylor

Ben Stiller talks about his bond with wife Christine Taylor, whom he tied the knot in 2000.

In an interview with People Magazine, the actor and director reveals what he learned through the process of making new documentary Stiller & Maera: Nothing Is Lost.

Stiller told the outlet, "I really appreciated being able to be at this point in our relationship where we can talk about all this stuff, and how there were so many elements in our relationship that in a way mirrored my parents' relationship that I wasn't even aware of."

"And she's always had this amazing perspective on things like that. And so I was just grateful that we were able to talk about this stuff and be here together now at this point in time," he went on to add.

It is pertinent to mention that the documentary Stiller & Maera: Nothing Is Lost also features Stiller's family including his sister, wife and their children Ella and Quin.

As per Ben Stiller, whole family was involved when it came to decide which bits to include in the final cut.

"I would show them cuts of the movie and get their feedback on it both creatively — because they're smart, receptive people — and then also personally, just to feel that they were okay with this personal stuff that we were putting out there," he shared.