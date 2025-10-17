Hilaria Baldwin forces Alec to play toughest role of history: Source

Photo: Hilaria Baldwin testing Alec's limits by making play toughest role: Source

Alec Baldwin is reportedly facing one of the toughest challenges of his life.

According to sources cited by RadarOnline.com, the 67-year-old actor, who has faced widespread criticism and professional setbacks in Hollywood, has been under chronic stress while carrying the bulk of childcare duties at home.

Hilaria Baldwin has reportedly been spending “up to eight hours a day” perfecting her dance routines, leaving Alec to manage their seven children.

“He loves his kids, but it was nonstop,” an insider told the outlet.

“Alec Baldwin may be an Oscar nominee, but he's played the toughest role of his career: Mr. Mom.”

Recently, onlookers also spotted a disheveled Alec at New York City's Chelsea Piers.

“He looked terrible – bags under his eyes, hair all over the place,” an observer shared, and added, “You could tell he's exhausted.”

Meanwhile, Hilaria Baldwin is reportedly trying to maintain her own public image amid the lingering shadow of the 2021 Rust tragedy, which claimed the life of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

“Alec is pushing hard to fly out to L.A. and bring the kids with him,” an insider revealed.

“But Hilaria wants him to stay put in NYC. She doesn’t want him overshadowing her time with Gleb and taking away the attention from HER,” the source concluded.