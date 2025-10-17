 
Ed Sheeran irked by Taylor Swift's latest move: Report

Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift reportedly have been close for years

Web Desk
October 17, 2025

Photo: Ed Sheeran feels overshadowed by Taylor Swift's latest move?

Ed Sheeran is reportedly feeling overshadowed by close friend Taylor Swift’s latest moves in the music world.

According to The Daily Mail, tensions may be brewing after the timing of their album releases. 

Sheeran released his album Play on September 12, only to be followed weeks later by Swift’s The Life of a Showgirl, which quickly claimed the top spot on the charts.

“Ed takes these things really seriously, and carefully plans his album releases,” a source told the outlet. 

“He announced his album with four months' notice, but then Taylor announced hers for just two weeks after.”

The source added, “It left his team scrabbling to get as much attention before hers dropped. He was very much put out and understandably peeved.”

“It’s not the first time that Taylor has done something like this. She's got form,” the insider noted, hinting at a history of competitive timing.

It is also noteworthy that Sheeran felt left out when he discovered Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce's engagement via a social media announcement. 

Swift later clarified that the move was not personal as Sheeran does not keep a smartphone and is only reachable via email, which caused the communication gap.

