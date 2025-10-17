Kim Kardashian steals spotlight from Kris Jenner with major move

Kim Kardashian outshines Kris Jenner on red carpet

Kim Kardashian turned heads with her stunning look at the red carpet of All's Fair premiere.

The SKIMS founder also made sure to steal spotlight from her mom Kris Jenner.

At the DGA Theater Complex in Los Angeles, Kim made red carpet appearance in metallic brown draped gown by Schiaparelli Couture. For her hair, she styled them into an elegant updo and accessorised her look with diamond stud earrings.

Notably, Kris donned vibrant yellow coat dress on her daughter's big night.

In Ryan Murphy's legal drama, Kim plays top-drawer divorce attorney.

Besides Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner, All's Fair cast members including, Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash-Betts, Teyana Taylor, Matthew Noszka, Sarah Paulson and Glenn Close also posed for pictures.

It is pertinent to mention that the most-awaited series is set to premiere on November 4 on Hulu.